Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

HASI traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,430. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.1% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

