Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €194.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €194.00 ($208.60) price target by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($187.10) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($231.18) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays set a €144.00 ($154.84) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €180.00 ($193.55) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of FRA:HNR1 traded down €5.35 ($5.75) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €137.20 ($147.53). The company had a trading volume of 132,600 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €144.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €157.01. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a one year high of €116.37 ($125.13).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

