Hanover Bancorp, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on June 20th (NASDAQ:HNVR)

Hanover Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, June 20th. Hanover Bancorp had issued 1,275,000 shares in its public offering on May 11th. The total size of the offering was $26,775,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During Hanover Bancorp’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Hanover Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Hanover Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Hanover Bancorp stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. Hanover Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $24.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

