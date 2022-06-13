HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.76. 9,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 182,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $701.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

In other news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $705,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,053 shares of company stock worth $3,467,755 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after acquiring an additional 72,114 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 460,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 205,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

