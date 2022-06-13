Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.79

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.79 and last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 27 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

