Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Harvest Gold Co. (CVE:HVG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of C$1.61 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14.

Harvest Gold Company Profile (CVE:HVG)

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for copper-gold porphyry projects. The company's flagship project is the Emerson property that comprises 14 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56 square kilometers located in the interior plateau of British Columbia.

