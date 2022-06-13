Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 23218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$7.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.65.
Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:HVT)
Recommended Stories
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Harvest One Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest One Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.