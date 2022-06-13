Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.14

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 10136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on HA shares. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.96.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $477.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

