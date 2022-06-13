HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Up 0.9%

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.79 and last traded at $64.76. 324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 113,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.21.

Separately, StockNews.com raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $127.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.62 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -421.05%.

In other HCI Group news, Director Gregory Politis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $136,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,766,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,112,000 after purchasing an additional 154,565 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 90,279 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,815,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,461,000. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

