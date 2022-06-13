Head-To-Head Analysis: Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) & Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Blue Apron and Boxed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boxed 0 1 1 0 2.50

Blue Apron presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 280.23%. Boxed has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 512.24%. Given Boxed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boxed is more favorable than Blue Apron.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Apron and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron -24.24% -191.76% -51.02% Boxed N/A N/A -31.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Apron and Boxed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron $470.38 million 0.19 -$88.38 million ($4.27) -0.62 Boxed $177.27 million 0.76 -$69.22 million N/A N/A

Boxed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Apron.

Risk and Volatility

Blue Apron has a beta of -2.97, suggesting that its share price is 397% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Blue Apron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boxed beats Blue Apron on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Apron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals. It serves young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Boxed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

