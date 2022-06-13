Head-To-Head Analysis: F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) and Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Rating) and Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of F & M Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Univest Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of F & M Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Univest Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

F & M Bank has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Univest Financial has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

F & M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. F & M Bank pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Univest Financial pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Univest Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for F & M Bank and Univest Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F & M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Univest Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Univest Financial has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.12%. Given Univest Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than F & M Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares F & M Bank and Univest Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F & M Bank $47.40 million 2.09 $10.74 million $2.75 10.33 Univest Financial $292.95 million 2.58 $91.80 million $2.69 9.49

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than F & M Bank. Univest Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F & M Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares F & M Bank and Univest Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F & M Bank 20.20% 9.93% 0.80% Univest Financial 27.43% 10.45% 1.15%

Summary

Univest Financial beats F & M Bank on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

F & M Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; business loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; dealer finance; farmland loans; multi-family loans; and commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; and life, and commercial and personal insurance products, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated thirteen banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page, and Augusta counties; and a loan production office located in Penn Laird. F & M Bank Corp. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

Univest Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations. The Wealth Management segment offers investment advisory, financial planning, and trust and brokerage services for private families and individuals, municipal pension plans, retirement plans, and trusts and guardianships. The Insurance segment provides commercial property and casualty insurance, employee benefits solutions, personal insurance lines, and human resources consulting services. It serves customers primarily in Bucks, Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, and York counties in Pennsylvania; and Atlantic, Burlington, and Cape May counties in New Jersey through 37 banking offices. The company was formerly known as Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania and changed its name to Univest Financial Corporation in January 2019. Univest Financial Corporation was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

