Head-To-Head Comparison: Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) versus C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) and Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C3.ai and Tenet Fintech Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C3.ai $252.76 million 6.69 -$192.07 million ($1.86) -8.54 Tenet Fintech Group $31.87 million 4.57 -$4.94 million N/A N/A

Tenet Fintech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than C3.ai.

Profitability

This table compares C3.ai and Tenet Fintech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C3.ai -75.99% -13.97% -12.20% Tenet Fintech Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

C3.ai has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 3.29, indicating that its stock price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of C3.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.7% of C3.ai shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for C3.ai and Tenet Fintech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C3.ai 3 4 2 0 1.89 Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

C3.ai presently has a consensus target price of $17.94, suggesting a potential upside of 12.89%. Given C3.ai’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe C3.ai is more favorable than Tenet Fintech Group.

Summary

C3.ai beats Tenet Fintech Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C3.ai (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc. operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions. Its C3 AI applications include C3 AI Inventory Optimization, a solution to optimize raw material, in-process, and finished goods inventory levels; C3 AI Supply Network Risk, which provides visibility into risks of disruption throughout the supply chain operations for enterprise supply chain managers; C3 AI Customer Churn Management, which enables account executives and relationship managers to monitor customer satisfaction using transactional, behavioral, and contextual information, as well as to take action to prevent customer churn with AI-based and human-interpretable predictions and warning; C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization, a solution for scheduling production; C3 AI Predictive Maintenance, which provides insight into asset risk to maintenance planners and equipment operators; C3 AI Fraud Detection solution; and C3 AI Energy Management solution. The company also offers integrated turnkey enterprise AI applications for various market segments, including oil and gas, chemicals, utilities, manufacturing, retail, banking, financial services, intelligence, aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, smart cities, transportation, and others. C3.ai, Inc. serves customers primarily in Europe, Asia, and the United States. It has strategic partnerships with Baker Hughes in the areas of oil and gas market; FIS in the areas of financial services market; Raytheon in the areas of the U.S. defense and intelligence communities; and Microsoft and Adobe in the areas of customer relationship management. The company was formerly known as C3 IoT, Inc. and changed its name to C3.ai, Inc. in June 2019. C3.ai, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Tenet Fintech Group (Get Rating)

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates in two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms. The Financial Services segment offers commercial loans to entrepreneurs, and small and medium-sized businesses, as well as turn-key credit outsourcing services to banks and other lending institutions. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

