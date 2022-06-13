Head to Head Contrast: Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppHarvest and Local Bounti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million 29.90 -$166.19 million ($1.67) -1.59 Local Bounti $640,000.00 491.14 -$56.09 million N/A N/A

Local Bounti has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppHarvest.

Risk & Volatility

AppHarvest has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,412.56% -29.33% -21.44% Local Bounti N/A -64.25% -35.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.6% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AppHarvest and Local Bounti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 3 0 3.00 Local Bounti 0 1 3 0 2.75

AppHarvest currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 219.55%. Local Bounti has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 154.49%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Local Bounti.

Summary

Local Bounti beats AppHarvest on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppHarvest (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

About Local Bounti (Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

