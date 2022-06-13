Head to Head Survey: Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) vs. Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN – Get Rating) and Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Jason Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Dogness (International) shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jason Industries and Dogness (International)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A Dogness (International) $24.32 million 2.49 $1.51 million N/A N/A

Dogness (International) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jason Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Jason Industries and Dogness (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries -23.20% N/A -11.19% Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jason Industries and Dogness (International), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Jason Industries has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dogness (International) has a beta of 5.39, indicating that its stock price is 439% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dogness (International) beats Jason Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jason Industries (Get Rating)

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.). All Jason companies utilize the Jason Business System, a collaborative manufacturing strategy applicable to a diverse group of companies that includes business principles and processes to ensure best-in-class results and collective strength. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Jason employs more than 4,000 individuals in 15 countries.

About Dogness (International) (Get Rating)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos. The company offers its products to wholesalers and retailers. Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China.

