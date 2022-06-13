Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $311.00

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 311 ($3.77) and last traded at GBX 311 ($3.77), with a volume of 50413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316 ($3.84).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 352.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 392.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74. The stock has a market cap of £263.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09.

In other news, insider Chris Payne sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.61), for a total value of £5,046.40 ($6,125.02).

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

