HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) COO Sells $94,965.00 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.77. 12,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,178. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.08. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $84.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.99.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

