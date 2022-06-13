HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $827.00 million-$837.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.16 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HealthEquity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $64.05 on Monday. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $84.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.99.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HealthEquity by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,175,000 after purchasing an additional 159,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,290,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,006,000 after purchasing an additional 115,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

