Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Down 10.9%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was down 10.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 350,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,545,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,286 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 70.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,122 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 68.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 49.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 152,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 50,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 78.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 256,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 112,653 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

