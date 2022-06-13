HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from €70.00 to €65.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. HeidelbergCement traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 125807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HDELY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($77.08) to €68.00 ($70.83) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($70.83) to €67.00 ($69.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($62.50) to €59.00 ($61.46) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.3371 per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

