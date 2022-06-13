Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) vs. LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Head-To-Head Survey

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating) and Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and Helbiz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld 17.72% N/A N/A Helbiz N/A N/A -187.31%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LiveWorld and Helbiz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveWorld and Helbiz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $10.06 million 0.77 $1.82 million $0.03 5.65 Helbiz $12.83 million 1.75 -$71.97 million N/A N/A

LiveWorld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Helbiz.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Helbiz shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.6% of Helbiz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

LiveWorld has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helbiz has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About LiveWorld (Get Rating)

LiveWorld, Inc., a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Helbiz (Get Rating)

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

