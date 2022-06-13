Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) were down 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 74,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 728,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92.
In other Heliogen news, CEO William Gross purchased 13,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,083.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,602,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,768.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
About Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
