Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) were down 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 74,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 728,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92.

In other Heliogen news, CEO William Gross purchased 13,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,083.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,602,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,768.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLGN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Heliogen by 264.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Heliogen during the first quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Heliogen by 1,178.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Heliogen during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heliogen by 67.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

