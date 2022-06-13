Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Up 77.5% in May

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 77.5% from the May 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
HENKY stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)
Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.
