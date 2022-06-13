Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Up 77.5% in May

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 77.5% from the May 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HENKY stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($86.02) to €75.00 ($80.65) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €87.00 ($93.55) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €74.00 ($79.57) to €70.00 ($75.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.