Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

NYSE:HLF opened at $21.80 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan L. Hoffman bought 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,743.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,079.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President John Desimone bought 43,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $936,516.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,156.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,132. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

About Herbalife Nutrition (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.