High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 98.8% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.0 days.

HLNFF opened at $9.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $12.07.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLNFF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, cooked shellfish; and value added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks, including High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, C.Wirthy & Co, High Liner Foodservice, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.