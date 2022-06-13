High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2022

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 98.8% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.0 days.

HLNFF opened at $9.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $12.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLNFF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, cooked shellfish; and value added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks, including High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, C.Wirthy & Co, High Liner Foodservice, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.