Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Short Interest Down 37.8% in May

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTPA. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highland Transcend Partners I alerts:

Highland Transcend Partners I stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. Highland Transcend Partners I has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Transcend Partners I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Transcend Partners I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.