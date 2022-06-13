HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Down 12.6%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 12.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.21 and last traded at $31.25. 6,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 359,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 869.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 14.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.