HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Down 12.6%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 12.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.21 and last traded at $31.25. 6,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 359,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,443,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 165,665 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. 14.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

