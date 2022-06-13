Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,059 shares.The stock last traded at $273.14 and had previously closed at $281.59.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.33. The stock has a market cap of $597.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 51.86%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,405,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 55.8% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

