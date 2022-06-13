Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.93. 161,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,328,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIPO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Hippo alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $535.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.22.

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Hippo had a negative net margin of 246.66% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the first quarter valued at about $59,706,000. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter worth about $49,155,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Hippo by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 17,097,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hippo by 135.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the first quarter worth about $11,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.