Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

HEP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 41.05%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.87%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

