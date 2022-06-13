Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.54.

HMPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Home Point Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Home Point Capital by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMPT opened at $4.24 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $586.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.26). Home Point Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

