Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Down to $4.24

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $3.85. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HMPT shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Point Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $547.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. Home Point Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Home Point Capital Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMPT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 43.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 451,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 135,953 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,637 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

