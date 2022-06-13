HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.13

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.13 and last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HMST. Piper Sandler cut shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $686.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.03.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 27.34%.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $270,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,217,910 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after buying an additional 46,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,865,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.