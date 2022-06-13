Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.15

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 17741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

About Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.