Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.15

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 17741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
