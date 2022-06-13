Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.16 and last traded at $17.12. Approximately 2,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 142,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $735.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $62.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 94,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

