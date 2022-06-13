Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $81.93

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.93 and last traded at $82.02, with a volume of 34499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.06.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,826 shares in the company, valued at $40,244,172.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 579,311 shares of company stock worth $61,874,135 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,572,000 after buying an additional 76,061 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 101,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

