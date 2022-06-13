Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.21

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.21 and last traded at C$2.21, with a volume of 74101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.
The company has a market cap of C$420.82 million and a P/E ratio of -29.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 17.61, a current ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76.
About Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM)
Recommended Stories
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.