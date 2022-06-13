Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, June 29th

Shares of Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Rating) are going to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 29th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of HSHIF opened at $64.00 on Monday. Hoshizaki has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $64.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.37.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

