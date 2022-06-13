Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $289.00

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 289 ($3.51) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.58), with a volume of 69479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319 ($3.87).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.22) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 366.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 431.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56. The company has a market cap of £405.09 million and a P/E ratio of 32.55.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks, cocoa alcohols, and beauty products.

