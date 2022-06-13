Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Down 37.7% in May

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,600 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the May 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
HUSA stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.10. Houston American Energy has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $16.61.
Separately, TheStreet raised Houston American Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.
About Houston American Energy
Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.
