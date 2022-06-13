Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Down 37.7% in May

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,600 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the May 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HUSA stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.10. Houston American Energy has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

Separately, TheStreet raised Houston American Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Houston American Energy by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Houston American Energy by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 250,200 shares during the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

