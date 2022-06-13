Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Short Interest Up 83.5% in May

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the May 15th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of HNP stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. Huaneng Power International has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $28.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Huaneng Power International will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects.
