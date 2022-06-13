Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Short Interest Up 83.5% in May

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the May 15th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of HNP stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. Huaneng Power International has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $28.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Huaneng Power International will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNP. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 26,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.