HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $287.53

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $287.53 and last traded at $288.63, with a volume of 12514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $325.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -237.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.65.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

