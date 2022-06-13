HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $287.53

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $287.53 and last traded at $288.63, with a volume of 12514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $325.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.66 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in HubSpot by 114.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

