Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.48

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.48 and last traded at C$6.49, with a volume of 539361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.47.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$479.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$511.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.3981357 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

