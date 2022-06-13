Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Down 46.1% in May

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the May 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.76. 98,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,767. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter.

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

