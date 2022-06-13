Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.03

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.03 and last traded at C$2.22, with a volume of 2604491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from C$24.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.38.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$373.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 20.13.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (TSE:HUT)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
