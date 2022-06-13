Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Update

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the May 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

HYMTF traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.50. 2,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. Hyundai Motor has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $52.64.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, The new i30, i30 N, The all-new Elantra, Accent, i20 N, i20, The all-new Elantra N, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, The all-new Tucson, Creta, The new Kona, KONA N, and Venue names.

