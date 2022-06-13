IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Short Interest Update

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the May 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 513.0 days.

IBIBF opened at $10.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. IBI Group has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $11.51.

IBIBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IBI Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

