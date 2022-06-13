ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
ICFI stock opened at $97.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ICF International has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.67.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 87,273 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,689,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter worth $3,656,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 385,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,333,000 after purchasing an additional 37,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.
About ICF International (Get Rating)
ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.
