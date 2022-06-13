Icosavax (ICVX) & Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) is one of 260 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Icosavax to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Icosavax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Icosavax and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Icosavax $7.80 million -$66.97 million -1.20 Icosavax Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million 0.32

Icosavax’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Icosavax. Icosavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Icosavax and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icosavax -1,326.23% -42.81% -34.42% Icosavax Competitors -4,540.81% -65.14% -29.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Icosavax and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icosavax 0 0 4 0 3.00 Icosavax Competitors 555 3365 10063 145 2.69

Icosavax presently has a consensus price target of $48.57, indicating a potential upside of 677.07%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 118.88%. Given Icosavax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Icosavax is more favorable than its rivals.

About Icosavax (Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

